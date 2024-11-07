Woman asks that battery and assault charges be dropped against Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young

The woman said in the affidavit she first notified the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor's Office on Oct 14 she wished to have the charges dismissed and repeated that request “on multiple occasions.” Stephens said the woman made the request public because the charges have not been dropped.

According to a police report following the arrest, the woman, who is pregnant, told police she went to Young’s apartment “to speak about their relationship.” She said the discussion became heated “after she found out he was on the phone with another woman.”

According to the police report, the woman told police she believed Young “was trying to harm her.” The arresting officer said Young denied being responsible for a bruise, discoloration and redness the officer found on the woman and denied grabbing her.

In the affidavit, the woman said “I expressly retract any statements attributed to me that imply or state that Colbie Young attempted to cause any injury to my unborn child or me.”

The woman also said in the affidavit “Colbie did not place his hands on me in any way during the conversation and argument that was inappropriate or unwanted. He did not hit me. He did not push me. He did not cause any bruising or marks on me. He did not injure me in any way. To be clear, Colbie Young did not commit any act of violence toward me or my unborn child, including but not limited to simple battery, battery or assault on an unborn child.”

No. 2 Georgia plays at No. 16 Mississippi on Saturday. With the charges still pending, there has no change in Young's status with the team.

Stephens said in a statement he has provided the woman's affidavit to the prosecuting attorney and to the University of Georgia. Stephens said the charges against Young “should be dismissed immediately” and his suspension from the team should be lifted.

Young, a senior from Binghamton, New York, transferred to Georgia following two seasons at Miami. He has 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns in five games, including two starts.

