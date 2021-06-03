Woman arrested in midnight protest at Savannah mayor's home

Police arrested 21-year-old Keiajah Brooks on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly. A Savannah police report said she was among a group of people shouting with a bullhorn outside the home of Mayor Van Johnson at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Brooks was released from jail on a $1,300 bond. She told WTOC-TV she was protesting because she believes the mayor's policies have encouraged gentrification of historically Black and poor neighborhoods in Savannah.