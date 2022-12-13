BreakingNews
Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
Woman arrested in death of her young adopted son in Arizona

Georgia News
8 minutes ago
Buckeye police say they arrested a woman in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has been arrested in the death of her adopted 10-year-old son whose body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall said at a news conference Tuesday that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the woman with homicide but she was the main “person of interest” all along.

Wilson was arrested Monday at her home in Gainesville, Georgia where she’d been living for several years, according to Hall, who said she will be extradited soon for prosecution.

Police said Jesse Wilson went missing in July 2016 and the boy's remains were found nearly two years later on the side of a road about six miles from his home.

The county medical examiner’s office declared the cause of death as undetermined.

Police said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered.

Hall said the case broke after Buckeye police reassigned it to a new investigator, who gathered new evidence and reexamined old leads and that led to the Dec. 9 indictment.

It was unclear Tuesday if Crystal Wilson has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

