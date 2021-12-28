Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woman arrested for Georgia motel killing in Tennessee

Georgia News
46 minutes ago
Investigators say a Georgia woman wanted in a fatal shooting has been arrested near Nashville, Tennessee

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman wanted in a fatal shooting was arrested Monday near Nashville, Tennessee, investigators said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Alyssa Danielle Wild of East Dublin, Georgia was pulled over in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wild is charged with murder in the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg of Cuthbert, Georgia. Holmberg was found shot dead Saturday in a vehicle parked at a motel in Dublin.

Investigators say Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship.

Wild was being held Monday in the Williamson County jail in Tennessee. It's unclear if Wild has seen a judge or has a lawyer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said more charges are forthcoming.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
4m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
4m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
4m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top