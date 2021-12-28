Woman arrested for Georgia motel killing in Tennessee

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman wanted in a fatal shooting was arrested Monday near Nashville, Tennessee, investigators said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Alyssa Danielle Wild of East Dublin, Georgia was pulled over in Franklin, Tennessee.
Wild is charged with murder in the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg of Cuthbert, Georgia. Holmberg was found shot dead Saturday in a vehicle parked at a motel in Dublin.
Investigators say Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship.
Wild was being held Monday in the Williamson County jail in Tennessee. It's unclear if Wild has seen a judge or has a lawyer.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said more charges are forthcoming.
