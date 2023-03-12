X
Dark Mode Toggle

Woman accused in death of son in Arizona pleads not guilty

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son in a Phoenix suburb has pleaded not guilty in the case and is facing a July 6 trial

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A woman accused in the disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son in a Phoenix suburb has pleaded not guilty in the case and is facing a July 6 trial, according to authorities.

Buckeye police said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson appeared in court briefly Friday with her lawyer. She entered a plea and a judge scheduled a pre-trial conference for April 25.

Wilson is facing one count of abandoning or concealing a body. She was arrested in December in Gainesville, Georgia, and recently extradited to Maricopa County.

Jesse Wilson’s body was found in 2018 a few miles from his home. Police said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered and had been living the past few years in Georgia.

She told police in July 2016 that her son had run away from their home after she put him to bed for the night. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies unsuccessfully searched for months for the boy.

His skeletal remains were found in March 2018 on the side of a road about six miles (9.6 kilometers) from his home. The county medical examiner’s office declared the cause of death as undetermined.

In November 2020, Buckeye police reassigned the case to a new investigator who gathered more evidence and reexamined old leads that led to an indictment last December.

Police said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Crystal Wilson with a homicide, but she was the main person of interest in the case all along.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Several PM drive oddities mar traffic in Spaghetti Junction in a short time
6h ago

Credit: AP

Saudi Arabia's golf case threatens to spill kingdom secrets
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Charlie Morton loves seeing his fellow Braves starters thrive
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Charlie Morton loves seeing his fellow Braves starters thrive
5h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
2h ago
The Latest
3 men shot and injured in park in suburban Atlanta
2h ago
Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta
10h ago
Tatum's 34 help Celtics hold off Hawks' comeback, 134-125
12h ago
Featured

Credit: APPLE TV+/HULU/AP

TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Keira Knightley, ‘Extrapolations,’ Bob Odenkirk, Jussie...
20h ago
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top