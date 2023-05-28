X

Wolff scores late to help Atlanta United grab 1-1 draw with Orlando City

Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Wolff scored late in the second half to help Atlanta United earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Wolff picked up his second goal of the season when he scored in the 86th minute to help Atlanta United (6-4-5) grab a point.

Orlando City (5-4-5) jumped in front on defender Kyle Smith's first goal of the season — unassisted in the 30th minute.

Atlanta United improves to 9-3-7 all-time versus Orlando City, but the club has gone 2-3-5 in the last 10 match-ups. Atlanta United won the first five road matches in the series but has posted a 1-2-3 mark since.

Orlando City is 1-3-4 in its last eight home matches in all competitions. This comes after a streak of six wins in seven matches. Orlando City has more road points (11) this season than home points (9).

Pedro Gallese had two saves for Orlando City. Brad Guzan turned away four shots for Atlanta United, which has won just two of its last 24 road matches in all competitions.

Orlando City had advantages of 13-11 in shots and 5-3 in shots on target.

Atlanta United returns home to play the New England Revolution on Wednesday. Orlando City travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

