Wofford wins program's 1st February game, 31-14 over Mercer

It was the first game in school history played by the Terriers (1-0) in the month of February. It was the first time the Bears (0-4) played in the spring since 1892.

Mulligan opened the scoring on the three-time defending SoCon champion’s second drive of the game, capitalizing on a short field after the first of Mercer’s three lost fumbles. Ryan Lovelace capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive to make it 17-0 with 1:11 left in the half.