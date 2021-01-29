Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wofford's Storm Murphy, Morgan Safford and Sam Godwin have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 54 percent of all Terriers scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they recorded in non-conference play.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Felipe Haase has connected on 39.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 20 over his last three games. He's also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.