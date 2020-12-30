Wofford looks to sweep Mercer

PERFECT WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Bears are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Terriers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Mercer has an assist on 47 of 84 field goals (56 percent) over its past three contests while Wofford has assists on 52 of 77 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.7 percent. The Terriers have averaged 12.9 offensive boards per game.

