ajc logo
X

Wofford defeats Mercer 53-52 on Paveletzke's basket

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jackson Paveletzke's last-second basket boosted the Wofford Terriers over the Mercer Bears 53-52 on Wednesday night

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke hit a jump shot in the paint with 0.7 seconds remaining and Wofford beat Mercer 53-52 on Wednesday night.

Paveletzke had 12 points and five rebounds for the Terriers (9-7, 1-2 Southern). Corey Tripp was 5 of 9 shooting o add 11 points. Messiah Jones recorded nine points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 16 points for the Bears (7-9, 0-3). Luis Hurtado added nine points for Mercer as did Shawn Walker.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order9h ago

Credit: AP

NFL player Damar Hamlin still sedated but shows signs of improvement
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
10h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
8h ago

Georgia IG: Hundreds of state workers got unemployment benefits in error
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
12h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
44m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
45m ago
Terry, Kelly power Georgia Tech to 76-70 win vs No. 12 Miami
1h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top