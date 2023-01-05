Wofford defeats Mercer 53-52 on Paveletzke's basket

Paveletzke had 12 points and five rebounds for the Terriers (9-7, 1-2 Southern). Corey Tripp was 5 of 9 shooting o add 11 points. Messiah Jones recorded nine points.

Jalyn McCreary finished with 16 points for the Bears (7-9, 0-3). Luis Hurtado added nine points for Mercer as did Shawn Walker.