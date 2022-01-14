WNBA stars could be on the move as free agency set to begin

The most likely players to move include Cambage and Williams. Atlanta has already said it won't bring Williams back after she and teammate Crystal Bradford were seen on video throwing punches in a confrontation with a number of women in late May near a food truck in the Atlanta area.

The Sky will have tough choices to make to try and keep their roster together to repeat as WNBA champions. Chicago already has designated WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper with the franchise tag. League MVP Jonquel Jones was also given the core designation by the Connecticut Sun. Copper, Jones and anyone else who is cored will be given a 1-year super max deal of $228,094.

Teams have until 5 p.m. ET Friday to inform the league of who they are giving the franchise tag to.

Seattle could choose to give the core designation to either Stewart or Loyd. Bird announced on social media last week that she'd be returning for one more year. She's played her entire career in Seattle and is expected to finish her career there.

The business of free agency started early in Seattle.

The Storm were fined for tweeting out photos of Bird and making public comments on a free agent after the guard announced she was returning for anther season, said a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made of the fine. It's rare a WNBA team is fined for publicly commenting on a free agent.

On Saturday, the business of free-agency officially begins leaguewide.

