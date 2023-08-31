WNBA says playoff teams would have to fly commercially under certain scenarios

The WNBA’s pledge to provide private planes for all postseason air travel has a few caveats, according to a memo sent to teams this week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia News
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA's pledge to provide private planes for all postseason air travel has a few caveats, according to a memo sent to teams this week.

The memo, obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday night, outlined certain scenarios under which teams would have to fly commercially.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced in April and repeated many times during the season that the league would provide charter flights for all postseason games where air travel was necessary. Last season, the league paid for charters for the WNBA Finals.

The league memo specified that teams can't take charter flights for multiple trips in between playoff rounds. That means a lower-seeded team that sweeps its best-of-three first-round series would have a choice: either charter home or to the site of the next round. If the team chose to charter home, it would have to fly commercially to the next site.

Such a scenario isn't extremely likely, but it's possible. The league would reimburse the team for the cost of the commercial flight.

The memo was first reported by the basketball website The Next.

WNBA players have been outspoken this season about their desire for better travel conditions, and the league expanded its use of charter flights, paying for teams to fly to the second of back-to-back games that require air travel. There were five such flights this year. The WNBA also paid for the road team’s charter to the Commissioner’s Cup final, as it did last year.

The AP previously reported that the cost for all the private flights for the year would be around $4.5 million.

Since taking over as commissioner in 2019, Engelbert has added a few more charter opportunities for teams. She previously allowed playoff teams that were traveling through more than one time zone to fly privately if they only had a day between games.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia 7h ago

Credit: AP

AJC Updates: Tracking Idalia on Wednesday
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE
6-month-old dead, 2 adults injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
2h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
8h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Travelers hoping to enjoy one last summer fling over Labor Day weekend should expect lots...
1h ago
Vines' strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3
1h ago
Acosta and Vazquez score 5 minutes apart, Cincinnati becomes first team to clinch MLS...
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
10h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top