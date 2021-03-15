WNBA rolls out plans for 25th season celebration

“As we look to celebrate the first 25 years of the league, we are also setting the stage for the next 25 years. The WNBA’s new distinctive 25th season logo and Count It campaign signify what makes the league unique,” said Engelbert. “We are celebrating a quarter of a century of the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society, and on generations of young and diverse athletes.”

The commemorative logo will be displayed on the courts, jerseys and game ball, which will now be a Wilson basketball instead of Spalding.

Other commemorative plans for the 25th season include:

— The W25 to honor the league's greatest players since its inception in 1997.

— New uniform iterations by Nike.

— Advisory Council made up of former women's basketball pioneers and WNBA greats.

The league also plans to continue to support the WNBA Justice Movement. It’s the platform through which the league will continue to lead important work in the community to combat racial and gender inequality, promote advocacy for LBGTQ+ rights, and champion reform in systems where injustice persists.

“It's one of the important things I know to the players," Engelbert said of the social justice movement. “We talk to them all the time about not being one and done around social justice. Continuing the social justice efforts and integrating that in with the campaign and to lead important work with the community.”

___

https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports