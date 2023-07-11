WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.

The league announced the two-round competition on Tuesday that will include a timed obstacle course relay competition that showcases players' agility, dribbling, passing and shooting skills.

The four teams are Atlanta's Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, who are both making their All-Star debuts; Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally; New York's Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot; and Las Vegas' Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum.

The course includes a 25-foot pass at a target on the baseline, dribbling through four pylons, a short shot in the lane, a corner 3-pointer and finally dribbling to the other end of the court to make a basket. The second player on the team will compete in the same tasks except for the final basket, which now must be a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

The two teams with the fastest times will make the finals, with the fastest time in that round winning the title.

Ionescu won the skills competition last season while partnered with future N.C. State player Zoe Brooks.

The skills challenge will be contested Friday in Las Vegas with the All-Star Game being played on Saturday.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

