Withers' double-double leads Louisville past Georgia Tech

Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a slim lead through the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half until Georgia Tech tied it at 45 on a dunk by Ja'von Franklin with 9:26 remaining. The Yellow Jackets never took the lead, making just 2 of 9 shots the rest of the game while the Cardinals finished 6 of 8 from the field.

Louisville's JJ Traynor scored on an alley-oop dunk to push the lead to six with 5:10 remaining, and a minute later Traynor’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to six again, 57-51 with 3:55 remaining. At 2:40 Mike James hit a 3-pointer for a 60-53 lead.