X
Dark Mode Toggle

Withers' double-double leads Louisville past Georgia Tech

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals’ first ACC win of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals' first ACC win of the season.

Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and maintained a slim lead through the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half until Georgia Tech tied it at 45 on a dunk by Ja'von Franklin with 9:26 remaining. The Yellow Jackets never took the lead, making just 2 of 9 shots the rest of the game while the Cardinals finished 6 of 8 from the field.

Louisville's JJ Traynor scored on an alley-oop dunk to push the lead to six with 5:10 remaining, and a minute later Traynor’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to six again, 57-51 with 3:55 remaining. At 2:40 Mike James hit a 3-pointer for a 60-53 lead.

Georgia Tech got within 62-58 on a free throw by Kyle Sturdivant then Lands hit a clutch 3-pointer that put the game in hand as the Cardinals led 65-58 with :43 to go.

El Ellis scored 11 points and Traynor added 10 for Louisville (3-19, 1-10).

Sturdivant scored 17 points and Miles Kelly 16 for Georgia Tech (8-14, 1-11). Kelly was the only Yellow Jacket to make a shot in the final 9 minutes.

Withers scored 14 points in the first half, making 3 of 4 3-pointers on the way to the Cardinals' 33-28 halftime lead.

The Yellow Jackets have lost eight of their last nine games and fell into last place in the conference, half a game behind Louisville.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia GOP leaders aim for state control of ACA exchange3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
9h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
8h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech dropping season-ticket prices throughout stadium
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julie Bennett

Broome has 19 points, 18 boards, No. 25 Auburn beats Georgia
1h ago
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage
3h ago
Woman identified 37 years after she went missing in Florida
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
17h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top