With wipe and mask demand high, fiber maker sets $48M growth

FiberVisions, a unit of Indorama Ventures, will expand its factory east of Atlanta in Covington, the company announced Tuesday. It will create 21 additional jobs making polyolefin fiber, with a new fiber production line scheduled to be installed by June. The fibers are also used in diapers and other products.

The company currently employs about 350 people at locations in Covington, Athens and at a Duluth headquarters for FiberVisions. The Covington factory employed 230 people in 2019, according to city of Covington documents.