With no flowers or fans, green jacket gives color to Masters

A man wearing a face mask during the coronavirus outbreak walks past the scoreboard during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: Matt Slocum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The azaleas that give Augusta National its iconic pink palette have long since withered, leaving behind flowerless green bushes and trees turning autumnal browns and yellows. Gone, too, is the roar of the fans -- they call them “patrons” -- who line the fairways and greens hoping to see the next Masters champion. Delayed seven months because of the coronavirus pandemic and played in the fall for the first time, this year’s tournament may be quieter and more colorless than any previous edition in its 86-year history. But the prize is every bit as coveted: One of golf’s most prestigious titles, and the green jacket that goes along with it.

Spectators make their way to the course before the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Francesco Molinari, of Italy, tees off on the third hold during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Tiger Woods tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

A caddie walks along the sixth hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: Matt Slocum

Fans walk along the sixth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 8, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Francesco Molinari, of Italy, walks with a caddie down the sixth fairway during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Phil Mickelson, right, and Charley Hoffman walk down the sixth fairway during the fourth round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: Matt Slocum

Jason Day, of Australia, tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Zach Johnson tees off on the third hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: David J. Phillip

Corey Conners, of Canada, walks down the 16th fairway during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Jordan Spieth walks down the 16th fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

Golfers and caddies walk up the first fairway of South Korea, during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: Matt Slocum

Si-Woo Kim, of South Korea, walks up the first fairway during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Credit: Matt Slocum

Phil Mickelson walks to the 15th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Credit: Chris Carlson

Tiger Woods walks to the 15th green during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

