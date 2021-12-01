With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

The Giants (4-7) had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media before a short workout Wednesday. Jones has started every game this season and he has been the starter when healthy since the third game of his rookie season in 2019.

Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke has spent the season on the Giants' practice squad. He and Fromm have not played in an NFL regular-season game.

The Bills selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. As a rookie, the Georgia product was inactive for 19 regular-season and postseason games as the Bills went to the AFC Championship Game.

In the 2021 preseason, Fromm completed 21 of 36 passes for 172 yards. He was released on Aug. 31 and signed to the Bills’ practice squad the following day.

Fromm played in 43 games for Georgia from 2017-19. He completed 621 of 982 passes for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. posting a 35-7 record as a starter. Fromm also rushed for 402 yards and scored three touchdowns on 134 carries.

