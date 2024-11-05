Georgia News

Winthrop defeats Division-III Piedmont 125-65

Led by Kelton Talford's 17 points, the Winthrop Eagles defeated the Piedmont Lions 125-65
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford had 17 points in Winthrop's 125-65 victory against Division-III Piedmont on Monday night.

Talford also contributed nine rebounds for the Eagles. Bryce Baker shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Ryan Jolly had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Fisher Darden led the way for the Lions with 15 points and two blocks. Bailey Wiseman added 12 points for Piedmont. Javi Marlowe also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Milton holds off Roswell, 35-20, to win Region 7-5A championship
Placeholder Image

AP

Saquon Barkley shines with backward leap, 2 touchdowns in Eagles' 28-23 win over Jaguars
Placeholder Image

AP

Kerby Joseph's pick-6 helps Lions beat Packers 24-14 and take command of NFC North
Placeholder Image

Jim Blackburn for the AJC

Week 12 high school football roundups
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Rudy Giuliani cleared out his apartment weeks before court deadline to turn over assets...11m ago
Jayson Tatum's big first half leads Celtics to 123-93 rout of Hawks15m ago
Georgia authorities probe weekend shooting that left 2 dead, officer injured2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Sheriff says deputies followed protocol during arrests at Georgia-Florida game1h ago