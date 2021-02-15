Winter weather's frigid fingers extend into Deep South

Interstate 10 was closed between Baton Rouge and Lafayette on Monday morning after multiple wrecks, including a 14-vehicle pileup, The Advocate reported. In that instance, one vehicle hit a guardrail and created a "domino effect" with other cars sliding into each other because they were unable to stop on the ice, but no one was injured, state police said.

State police spokesman Taylor Scrantz told the newspaper that troopers were having to deal with some drivers who tried to get around barricades to get onto the interstate.

Slick conditions also plagued Mississippi, where the state Department of Transportation was reporting ice on roads and bridges throughout much of the state. The agency posted photos and video of snowy interstates on Facebook and urged people to stay home so crews can work to clear the roads.

In north Alabama, authorities responded early Monday to a pileup involving at least 20 cars along a highway near Lacey's Spring where dense fog and ice covered the roadway, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. No severe injuries were reported, the agency said.

In Georgia, where the National Weather Service predicted precipitation and overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s across the northern part of the state, Gov. Brian Kemp delayed the opening of all state offices by two hours for Tuesday morning. He said the decision was made after consultation with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and he urged school officials to monitor local conditions carefully.

Shamiya Evans, 9, throws a handful of snow at Kynlee Kelly, 8, near William boulevard in Ridgeland, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning continues for all counties in Mississippi. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Eric Shelton Credit: Eric Shelton

A puppy named Babe gets a face full snow after playing outside in Madison, Miss., for a few minutes Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., a winter storm warning continues for all counties. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

A man walks through his Madison, Miss., neighborhood as snow and frozen rain continues with temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., a winter storm warning continues for all counties. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Ice hangs from branches of a plant near the residence on Old Canton Road in Ridgeland, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning continues for all counties in Mississippi. (Eric Shelton /The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Eric Shelton Credit: Eric Shelton

A sudden heavy bout of snow and frozen rain makes visibility low on MS Hwy. 463 in Madison, Miss., early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Miss., a winter storm warning continues for all counties. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Vehicles travel on I-20 as it snows in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning continues for all counties in Mississippi. (Eric Shelton/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Eric Shelton Credit: Eric Shelton

The decorative foliage that surrounds the showcase fountain at the entrance to Renaissance at Colony Park, an upscale shopping venue in Ridgeland, Miss., is covered with ice early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

The showcase fountain at the entrance to Renaissance at Colony Park, an upscale shopping venue in Ridgeland, Miss., continues to flow, although its bowl and horses are covered with ice early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Andrea Stallings, center, walks with her children, Avery Stallings, 17, left, and Conner Stallings, 14, right, through a mixture of sleet, snow and rain in their north Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as a winter storm continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Branches of a decorative tree in the moat at the Renaissance at Colony Park, an upscale shopping venue in Ridgeland, Miss., are covered with ice early Monday morning, Feb. 15, 2021, as light snow mixed with sleet, and rain continue to cover much of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures barely hovering at 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and likely slipping into the single digits by Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning continues throughout the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis