Winter weather delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Georgia

Nurse Candy Russell, right, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Stephanie Drake at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Nurse Candy Russell, right, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Stephanie Drake at University Hospital in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Michael Holahan

Credit: Michael Holahan

Georgia News | Updated 15 minutes ago
Georgia health officials say that snowy and icy weather across much of the nation has “significantly" delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to the state

ATLANTA (AP) — Snowy and icy weather across much of the nation has “significantly” delayed shipments of COVID-19 vaccine to Georgia, state health officials said Wednesday.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that normally would have arrived the first part of this week were held back by the manufacturers due to the winter weather, The Georgia Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As a result, health departments and other vaccine providers have been forced to reschedule appointments, the agency said. When those shots can be administered will depend on when vaccine shipments resume and when they arrive in Georgia, health officials said.

Delays are expected to continue through the week, officials said.

Medical student Chase Horsager, right, prepares David Prince's arm before he injects the COVID-19 vaccine at the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Stein Mart store in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The clinic is financed from a $2 million gift from the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Golf Tournament. The club also owns the old store and agreed to house the clinic there. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Medical student Chase Horsager, right, prepares David Prince's arm before he injects the COVID-19 vaccine at the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Stein Mart store in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. The clinic is financed from a $2 million gift from the Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Golf Tournament. The club also owns the old store and agreed to house the clinic there. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Michael Holahan

Credit: Michael Holahan

Cars and trucks enter a mass vaccination center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in a large event center in Marietta, Ga., where the North Georgia State Fair is held. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)
Cars and trucks enter a mass vaccination center on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 in a large event center in Marietta, Ga., where the North Georgia State Fair is held. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

Credit: Jeff Martin

Credit: Jeff Martin

