Winter freeze could inflict damage to Georgia blueberry crop

“Right now, fingers are crossed, praying, hoping that we get a few degrees warmer," said Shane Curry, the University of Georgia extension agent in Appling County. "It wouldn’t take but a few degrees and we’ll squeak through this.”

Forecasts call for low temperatures below freezing across most of the state this weekend. Curry told WTOC-TV that blueberry crops are more vulnerable to the cold this year because milder weather earlier in the winter gave them an early start.