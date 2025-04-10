Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

