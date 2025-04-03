Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
0, 2, 6, 8, 9
(zero, two, six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia
The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.
Transgender inmates, Trump’s legal fees and government secrecy: Georgia lawmakers work into the night on flurry of bills
Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.