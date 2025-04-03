Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 2, 6, 8, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 2, 6, 8, 9

(zero, two, six, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

1h ago

Georgia bill to reduce prison sentences for domestic violence survivors on its way to becoming law

2h ago

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Transgender inmates, Trump’s legal fees and government secrecy: Georgia lawmakers work into the night on flurry of bills

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.

56m ago