Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 0, 6, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 0, 6, 6, 7

(zero, zero, six, six, seven)

FILE - Canvasser Sienna Giraldi, 26, right, with the Stop Cop City Vote Coalition, talks to an Atlanta resident as she works to get signatures to force a referendum allowing voters to decide the fate of a proposed police and firefighter training center, July 20, 2023, in Atlanta (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: AP

Atlanta's 'Cop City' is nearly complete. Where does that leave opponents' signature effort?

35m ago

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.