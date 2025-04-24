Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday's Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 2, 2, 4, 5, 7
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

2, 2, 4, 5, 7

(two, two, four, five, seven)

