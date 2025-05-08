Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:
0, 0, 7, 7
(zero, zero, seven, seven)
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront
Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.
Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic
A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market
Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.
‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget
Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.
Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen
Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump