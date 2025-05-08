Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were: 0, 0, 7, 7
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:

0, 0, 7, 7

(zero, zero, seven, seven)

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

Placeholder Image

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget

Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.

OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen

Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump