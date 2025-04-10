Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Night" game were:
0, 0, 1, 5
(zero, zero, one, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
More Stories
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.
HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.
Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?
Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?
Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive
Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.