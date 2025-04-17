Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 3, 4, 5
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

3, 4, 5

(three, four, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

1h ago

Constitution in focus as Georgia Supreme Court hears Sapelo Island case

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.