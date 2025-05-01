Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 3
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 3

(one, two, three)

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

1h ago
OPINION

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.