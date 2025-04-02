Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 1, 1, 1, 4, 5
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

1, 1, 1, 4, 5

(one, one, one, four, five)

