Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 3, 8, 24, 27, 33
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

3, 8, 24, 27, 33

(three, eight, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Matthews scores 23, Florida A&M beats Prairie View A&M 75-66 in 1st round of SWAC tourney

2h ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.