Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
4, 6, 14, 15, 23
(four, six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three)
Credit: Jenni Girtman
Mass layoffs underway at Atlanta-based CDC
Public health experts say the CDC cuts could represent generational damage to health research and the elimination of infectious diseases.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank discusses his hourlong phone call with Kirk Cousins
“I had a long and impactful conversation with him,” the Atlanta Falcons owner said at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday.
Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died after cutting leg on wood fence, medical examiner says
New details still have investigators asking questions about the death of the rapper, who police say died after falling while running from officers responding to a 911 call.