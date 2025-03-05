Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
6, 15, 22, 23, 37
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
