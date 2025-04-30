Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:
17, 22, 26, 29, 34
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions
Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.
Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college
Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.