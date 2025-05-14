Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:
0, 4, 4, 9
(zero, four, four, nine)
