Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 0, 3, 6, 8
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

0, 3, 6, 8

(zero, three, six, eight)

