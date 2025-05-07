Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were: 3, 6, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 4 Evening" game were:

3, 6, 6, 7

(three, six, six, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a prime Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

1h ago

Reds rookie Callihan is expected to miss at least 2 months after surgery for forearm fracture

1h ago

Featured

Débora Rey and her husband Martín Verdi liked Trump's "get tough on undocumented immigrants" stance but they didn't think he would go after legal immigrants like their son. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.

He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail

A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.

1h ago

Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race

The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.