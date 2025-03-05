Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 4, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

4, 7, 8

(four, seven, eight)

