Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 4, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

4, 5, 9

(four, five, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Jalen Green scores 32 points and has 11 rebounds as Rockets beat Hawks 121-114

Featured

CIA Director John Ratcliffe, joined at center by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, testifies as the Senate Intelligence Committee holds its worldwide threats hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

Crews assessing sinkhole on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.