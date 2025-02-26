Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were: 2, 4, 9
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Night" game were:

2, 4, 9

(two, four, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

6m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

6m ago

Georgia State visits Amenhauser and Coastal Carolina

48m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.