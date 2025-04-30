Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 1
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 1

(zero, zero, one)

