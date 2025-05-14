Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were: 4, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia Cash 3 Evening" game were:

4, 6, 7

(four, six, seven)

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Players split into two teams — Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em — with some players being asked to play on both squads. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Kickoff time, television network announced for Georgia Tech’s opener at Colorado

ESPN announced Tuesday that Georgia Tech and Colorado will begin their Aug. 29 meeting at 8 p.m. and the game will be televised live by ESPN.

1h ago

Pacers eliminate top-seeded Cavaliers 114-105, advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

9m ago

Georgia high court weighs limits on tenant claims against housing authorities

Decision could have far-reaching effects on tenants living in housing authority complexes throughout the state.

2h ago

Placeholder Image

This container has soil created from human remains, a process known as "human composting." (Courtesy of Return Home)

Credit: Return Home

‘Human composting’ is a thing. It’ll soon be legal in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill legalizing ‘terramation’ as a method for disposing of a deceased person’s body.

‘I have no choice’: Georgia judge resigns amid misconduct investigation

A probate judge in Middle Georgia has abruptly resigned while accused of misusing county funds and having improper discussions about cases, among other things. 

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.