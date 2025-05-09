Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 0, 4, 6, 6
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 0, 4, 6, 6

(zero, zero, four, six, six)

In this aerial image, the eastern end of the Savannah Riverwalk is visible, with Savannah City Hall in the background. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

River Street renaissance: Savannah to spend $60M to upgrade waterfront

Savannah's waterfront is primed for a $60 million makeover to revitalize an area that's been a major Georgia tourism draw for the last 50 years.

Democrat Josh McLaurin announces run for Georgia lieutenant governor in 2026

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

22m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

22m ago

Nearly 60 cases dismissed due to corruption in Alabama police department

2h ago

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff

$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer

Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.

Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop

The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.