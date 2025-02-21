Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 4, 4, 5, 5, 7
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

4, 4, 5, 5, 7

(four, four, five, five, seven)

Tornado risk as storms overnight, early Sunday bring severe weather threat

No. 19 Georgia Tech is upset by Clemson

Baye Ndongo’s buzzer tip-in gives Georgia Tech a win over California

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash Pop

32m ago

Lindsay puts up 23 as James Madison downs Georgia State 83-63

35m ago

James and Brooks score 17 points apiece, lead No. 13 N.C. State women over No. 20 Georgia Tech 83-68

50m ago

Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says

Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”

Volunteers searching for missing Lake Oconee boater want ‘to do something good’

Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite

An adviser to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.