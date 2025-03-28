Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 3, 3, 5, 6
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 3, 3, 5, 6

(zero, three, three, five, six)

FILE - A poster with images of shooting victims from left, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo is displayed at a memorial outside Apalachee High School, Sept. 10, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlotte Kramon, File)

Credit: AP

Georgia lawmakers won't seek student database after deadly high school shooting

15m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Evening

20m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Evening

21m ago

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., responds to reporters as the Senate works to avert a partial government shutdown ahead of the midnight deadline, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5

Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.

A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day

The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.

As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold

The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.