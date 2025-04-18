Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 5, 7, 8, 9, 9
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

