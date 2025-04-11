Georgia News
Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 1, 3, 7, 9
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 1, 3, 7, 9

(zero, one, three, seven, nine)

