Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

Georgia News

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were: 0, 1, 4, 4, 5
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:

0, 1, 4, 4, 5

(zero, one, four, four, five)

