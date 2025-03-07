Georgia News
Georgia News

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were: 5, 17, 29, 38, 42
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Georgia Fantasy 5" game were:

5, 17, 29, 38, 42

(five, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Georgia lawmakers spurn DEI ban and consider sports betting at deadline

2h ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.